Delhi boy kidnapped to settle mother's marriage proposal turned back
India
A four-year-old boy was kidnapped from South Delhi's Amar Colony on October 12, 2025, but police managed to rescue him safely within eight hours.
The accused, Sudhakar Singh, a 24-year-old flower seller from Ayodhya, was tracked and arrested at Lucknow railway station after a quick technical investigation.
Kidnapper threatened mother after she rejected his marriage proposal
Singh had befriended the boy's mother on Instagram about a year ago. When she turned down his marriage proposals, he threatened her and ended up abducting her son to pressure her.
Thankfully, police found the boy unharmed on a train and reunited him with his family.
The case is a reminder to stay cautious with online connections.