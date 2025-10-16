Diwali 2025: Delhi Police to issue green cracker licenses tomorrow

Want to sell green crackers? You'll need to show up in person with your paperwork at the deputy commissioner's office—no online shortcuts. Officials will check everything manually, and only those selling NEERI-approved crackers with QR codes at approved locations will get the green light. Police will scan the codes to make sure everyone's playing by the rules.

Traders frustrated over short license window

The government's keeping a close eye on air quality until October 25, and retailers have just two days to return or get rid of unsold stock.

Sales and bursting times are limited to certain hours on October 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, traders are frustrated—the license window is super short this year, and many say the process usually takes weeks.

As Narendra Gupta, president of the Fireworks Traders's Welfare Association, stated, "But it is a welcome first step, order should be expanded and a more permanent solution be brought for the next year."