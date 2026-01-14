Delhi braces for cold wave, dense fog till January 20
Delhi's in for a chilly stretch: the IMD has put out a yellow alert as cold wave conditions and morning fog settle in until January 20.
Night temperatures are dipping to 3-5°C, with some areas seeing lows close to freezing.
Days are staying mild, but clear skies can't hide that nighttime bite.
Why bother?
If you're heading out early, expect patchy fog and low visibility—definitely not ideal for drivers or anyone on two wheels.
There's also a risk of frost-like conditions in the mornings, so bundle up.
The cold is mostly a concern for kids, older folks, and anyone with breathing issues; the IMD advises elderly, children, and those with respiratory issues to avoid prolonged exposure to cold, especially till January 15.
What's next?
The good news: temperatures should slowly climb back to normal over the next few days, with highs possibly hitting a comfy 22-25°C by January 20.
Light winds might hang onto the haze for now but should help clear things up soon.