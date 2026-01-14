Rain, snow, and fog set for North India from Jan 16
Heads up: North India and Lakshadweep are about to see rain starting January 16, thanks to a new western disturbance.
This should finally ease the biting cold that's been hanging around, though places like Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will have to deal with chilly conditions for another couple of days.
What this means for daily life and crops
The IMD is also warning about dense fog in Northwest India and Bihar over the next week—so expect low visibility if you're out early.
On the bright side, experts say this weather could actually help winter crops like wheat.
Snow is likely in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh between January 16-20, with some rain expected in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan later in the week.
Farmers are being advised to use light evening irrigation and mulching to protect their crops from the cold.