Rain, snow, and fog set for North India from Jan 16

What this means for daily life and crops

The IMD is also warning about dense fog in Northwest India and Bihar over the next week—so expect low visibility if you're out early.

On the bright side, experts say this weather could actually help winter crops like wheat.

Snow is likely in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh between January 16-20, with some rain expected in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan later in the week.

Farmers are being advised to use light evening irrigation and mulching to protect their crops from the cold.