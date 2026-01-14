Next Article
Jalandhar goes no-fly for President Murmu's NIT visit
India
From January 14-16, Jalandhar is turning into a no-fly zone as President Droupadi Murmu heads to Dr. BR Ambedkar NIT for its big convocation.
All drones, paragliders, and non-official aircraft are grounded—only the President's and VVIP flights get a pass.
Big day for 1,452 grads
On January 16, NIT will celebrate its 21st convocation with 1,452 students getting their degrees—most of them BTechs, plus MTechs, MBAs, MScs and PhDs.
Top performers will also be recognized with medals.
Tight security on campus
Security is extra tight around NIT right now: PCS officers and about 30 officials are on high alert to keep things smooth.
The administration has rolled out special plans to handle traffic and crowds so the event can go off without a hitch.