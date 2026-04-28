Delhi breaks April power demand record at 7,078 MW
India
Delhi just smashed its April power demand record, hitting 7,078 megawatts on Monday as temperatures soared to a sizzling 42.3 degrees Celsius.
Usually, the city only sees this kind of electricity use at the peak of summer in June, so this early spike is definitely raising eyebrows.
BSES uses AI to manage surge
To handle the surge, BSES ramped up supply and leaned on AI-powered forecasting to stay ahead of the curve.
The city's also making a big push for clean energy this summer, with about 2,670 megawatts coming from green power, helping keep things cool for over five million consumers without overloading the grid.