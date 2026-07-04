Delhi breaks heatwave with cloudy skies as IMD forecasts thunderstorms
India
Delhi woke up to cloudy skies and sticky air this Saturday, a break from the heatwave, but the humidity is still intense.
The IMD says we can expect thunderstorms and rain all day, with temperatures staying between 27 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.
Storms in Delhi until July 9
Don't put away your umbrellas just yet: rain and storms are set to stick around through July 9.
Sunday could see very light to light rainfall and gusty winds up to 50km per hour.
Temperatures will cool down a bit over the next few days, dropping to highs of around 31°C by midweek.
If you're heading out, stay alert for sudden downpours!