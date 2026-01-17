Delhi: Burglars steal ₹1 crore in jewelry from Punjabi Bagh home
India
While a family in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh was out at a wedding on Friday, a burglar broke into their house and made off with jewelry and valuables worth around ₹1 crore.
The family came back to find their main door lock broken and their rooms completely ransacked.
What's happening with the investigation?
Delhi Police have registered a theft case and are working on tracking down the suspects.
They're checking CCTV footage from the area, talking to neighbors and security guards for any leads, and using technical surveillance.
Police are following up on every possible clue.