Delhi businessman arrested for planning fake police raid
A Delhi businessman, Harish Sharma (also known as Rinku), has been arrested for allegedly masterminding a fake police raid to cheat two businessmen and retain jewelry.
On Thursday night (March 19, 2026), two unidentified men impersonating police officials, allegedly acting at the behest of Harish Sharma, kidnapped two brothers, Sagar and Manik Sharma, at gunpoint, and stole ₹40 lakh in cash plus jewelry worth ₹12 lakh.
The whole plan came out after Sagar reported the incident
The brothers were held captive for six hours and driven around Delhi and Haryana before being released.
The whole plan came out after Sagar reported the incident to the police.
During questioning, Rinku confessed that he had planned the incident; police say he hatched the conspiracy along with an associate, Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, using his prior business ties with the brothers to gain their trust.
Police are still looking for others involved in the robbery.