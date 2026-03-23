Delhi businessman arrested for planning fake police raid

The whole plan came out after Sagar reported the incident

The brothers were held captive for six hours and driven around Delhi and Haryana before being released.

The whole plan came out after Sagar reported the incident to the police.

During questioning, Rinku confessed that he had planned the incident; police say he hatched the conspiracy along with an associate, Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, using his prior business ties with the brothers to gain their trust.

Police are still looking for others involved in the robbery.