Delhi car bomb blast: Attacker identified as doctor
A suicide bomber drove a car packed with explosives into traffic near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killing 12 people and injuring 32.
The attacker was identified as Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a medical professor from Faridabad.
The bomber's vehicle was parked near the Red Fort before the explosion at a busy signal.
Police quickly arrested five alleged co-conspirators—most of them doctors—and seized a massive haul of explosives during raids.
The incident has sparked serious questions about how safe the city really is right now.