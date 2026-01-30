Delhi car bomb blast: Attacker identified as doctor

The bomber's vehicle was parked near the Red Fort

Police quickly arrested five alleged co-conspirators—most of them doctors—and seized a massive haul of explosives during raids.

Officials identified the attacker as Dr. Umar Un Nabi, and top officials have promised a thorough investigation to find everyone involved.

The incident has sparked serious questions about how safe the city really is right now.