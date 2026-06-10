Delhi carbon monoxide January to May average highest since 2022
Delhi's carbon monoxide numbers rose gradually this year through May, hitting their highest January-May average since 2022.
January and February were especially worrying, with both months crossing the safe limit set by Indian standards.
Experts say vehicle emissions and other local combustion sources are leading contributors to this pollution, so it's a good reminder of how much city traffic affects the air we all breathe.
Carbon monoxide poses invisible health risks
Carbon monoxide is sneaky. It doesn't smell or look like anything, but it can mess with your body's ability to carry oxygen.
That means things like tiredness and headaches could actually be signs of exposure.
Vulnerable groups (such as children, older people, and pregnant women) are hit hardest.
As Dr. Manisha Mendiratta puts it, carbon monoxide is a "silent and invisible killer," so experts are urging action (think cleaner public transport) to keep everyone safer.