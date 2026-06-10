Delhi carbon monoxide January to May average highest since 2022

Carbon monoxide poses invisible health risks

Carbon monoxide is sneaky. It doesn't smell or look like anything, but it can mess with your body's ability to carry oxygen.

That means things like tiredness and headaches could actually be signs of exposure.

Vulnerable groups (such as children, older people, and pregnant women) are hit hardest.

As Dr. Manisha Mendiratta puts it, carbon monoxide is a "silent and invisible killer," so experts are urging action (think cleaner public transport) to keep everyone safer.