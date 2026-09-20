Delhi Chief Electoral Officer says voter notices are routine checks
India
Getting a notice about your name on the Delhi voter list? Don't stress: it doesn't mean you're being dropped automatically.
The Chief Electoral Officer explained that these notices are just part of a regular check to keep records accurate. Even big names like L K Advani got them!
If there's an issue, you'll get a proper hearing before any decision is made.
Final voter list out November 4
The final updated voter list will be out on November 4, after claims and objections submitted by September 30 are processed by October 29.
Special help camps at polling stations are scheduled for September 20 and 27 for anyone needing assistance.
Plus, 84,263 Form-6 applications were submitted across Delhi between August 31 and September 19, so if you haven't registered yet, now's the time!