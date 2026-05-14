Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces Metro Day, 2-day WFH
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced some big changes to help Delhi save money and beat traffic jams.
Government staff can work from home two days a week, and private companies are encouraged to try it too.
Mondays are now "Metro Day," so ministers and top officials will use the Delhi Metro wherever possible to come to and go from office.
Delhi sets new office hours
To keep things running more smoothly, government offices will now open from 10:30am to 7pm (and MCD offices from 8:30am to 5 p.m.).
About half of all government meetings will move online, with universities asked to hold non-practical classes, guest lectures, and administrative meetings virtually.
Plus, there is a one-year freeze on official foreign trips starting May 15, 2026 (i.e., until May 14, 2027), and big public events are to be avoided for three months as part of the city's push for smarter spending and less congestion.