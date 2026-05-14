Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reduces convoy to 4 cars

Delhi rolls out fuel saving measures

Gupta is not stopping there: government offices will do work from home two days a week, and private companies are encouraged to join in.

Top officials will ride the Metro every Monday, and everyone is being asked to try a weekly "no-vehicle day."

Official foreign visits by Delhi ministers are canceled for one year, and government fuel quotas have been cut by 20%.

Sandhu also urged people to use public transport or carpool more often, making it clear that Delhi wants to lead by example on sustainability.