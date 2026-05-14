Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reduces convoy to 4 cars
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reduced her official convoy by around 60%. Now it is down to four cars, with two of them electric.
This move follows Prime Minister Modi's call for everyone to use less fuel during the West Asia crisis.
On Thursday, Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu each used electric vehicles while operating with reduced security convoys.
Delhi rolls out fuel saving measures
Gupta is not stopping there: government offices will do work from home two days a week, and private companies are encouraged to join in.
Top officials will ride the Metro every Monday, and everyone is being asked to try a weekly "no-vehicle day."
Official foreign visits by Delhi ministers are canceled for one year, and government fuel quotas have been cut by 20%.
Sandhu also urged people to use public transport or carpool more often, making it clear that Delhi wants to lead by example on sustainability.