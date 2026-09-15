Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils ₹13,820cr Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Expect major upgrades like around ₹8,000 crore related to the Yamuna and ₹2,800 crore to the public works department.

There'll be Seva Setu camps in every constituency to help people access government schemes, plus a mega blood donation camp on September 17 targeting the collection of 2,500 units in a single day, health checkups for seniors, youth competitions, and a huge plan to plant seven million trees and saplings across Delhi.

It's all about making Delhi cleaner, greener, and more connected, especially for young residents looking to get involved.