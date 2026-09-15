Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils ₹13,820cr Seva Sankalp Abhiyan
Big news for Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced a massive ₹13,820 crore development push called Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, running from September 17 to October 18.
The campaign lines up with Prime Minister Modi's 25 years in public service and promises a mix of new projects and community drives across the city.
Yamuna ₹8,000cr and PWD ₹2,800cr
Expect major upgrades like around ₹8,000 crore related to the Yamuna and ₹2,800 crore to the public works department.
There'll be Seva Setu camps in every constituency to help people access government schemes, plus a mega blood donation camp on September 17 targeting the collection of 2,500 units in a single day, health checkups for seniors, youth competitions, and a huge plan to plant seven million trees and saplings across Delhi.
It's all about making Delhi cleaner, greener, and more connected, especially for young residents looking to get involved.