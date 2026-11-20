Delhi civic body proposes strict waste rules, up to ₹1.5L
Delhi's civic body has proposed strict new rules for waste management:
on November 19, you can be fined anywhere from ₹500 to a massive ₹1.5 lakh for things like not sorting your trash, littering, or dumping construction debris.
Burning solid waste in the open? That'll set you back ₹10,000.
Delhi fines range ₹500 to ₹1.5L
If you live in Delhi and don't manage your household waste properly, it's a ₹500 fine.
Marriage halls face ₹15,000; hotels and restaurants can get hit with fines of ₹75,000 and ₹30,000.
Manufacturers without proper packaging waste systems could pay up to ₹1.5 lakh.
From January 1 next year, these fines will go up by 5% every year. Repeat offenders might get charged daily or monthly.
DPCC may impose environmental compensation
On top of these fines, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee can also slap on extra environmental compensation if needed, just to make sure everyone takes these new rules seriously.