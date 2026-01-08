Delhi: Clashes break out as MCD demolishes illegal buildings at Turkman Gate
Early on January 7, 2026, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began demolishing illegal structures near the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque in Turkman Gate, following a Delhi High Court order.
The operation targeted places like a banquet hall, dispensary, and community hall.
Things escalated when around 30 locals protested by throwing stones and breaking barricades, injuring five police officers.
Police responded with tear gas to control the crowd.
What happened next?
Despite the unrest, MCD pushed ahead with over 300 workers engaged in the demolition and debris clearing operations through the night and into the next day—while keeping the mosque untouched.
Police have arrested five people for rioting and are reviewing CCTV footage for more suspects.
The High Court has now issued a notice on a petition from the mosque committee but did not stay the demolition order; it will hear the case again in April.
The area is currently calm with heavy police presence.