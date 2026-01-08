Delhi: Clashes break out as MCD demolishes illegal buildings at Turkman Gate

What happened next?

Despite the unrest, MCD pushed ahead with over 300 workers engaged in the demolition and debris clearing operations through the night and into the next day—while keeping the mosque untouched.

Police have arrested five people for rioting and are reviewing CCTV footage for more suspects.

The High Court has now issued a notice on a petition from the mosque committee but did not stay the demolition order; it will hear the case again in April.

The area is currently calm with heavy police presence.