ED raids climate activist Harjeet Singh over ₹6cr in foreign funds
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the homes of climate activist Harjeet Singh, his wife Jyoti Awasthi, and their company across Delhi-NCR on Monday, January 5, 2026.
Officials say Singh received over ₹6 crore since 2021 from international climate groups, allegedly routing the money as consultancy and agro-sales while actually using it to push for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FFNPT) in India.
What's behind the investigation?
Authorities claim these activities may have influenced India's energy policies and could be a concern for energy security and economic development.
The probe also looks at Singh's trips to Pakistan and Bangladesh during anti-India protests, with questions about who funded them.
Singh has denied all allegations, saying he has represented India positively at international climate forums.
Arrest over unlicensed liquor
During the raids, officials found more than 45 bottles of unlicensed liquor at Singh's home.
He was arrested under local excise laws but granted bail the next day.
The ED is now looking into other activists linked to these foreign funds as well.