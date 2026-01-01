Unusual cold wave boosts sales in North, East India

Why does it matter?

Thanks to the extra-chilly weather since late December 2025, sales of winter essentials like jackets, heaters, skin creams, and health supplements have jumped 10-15%.

Brands like Woodland saw jacket sales rise by 15%, while Vijay Sales reported a 10% boost in heater sales.

The cold snap also strained the power grid as heating demand shot up and caused travel delays and disruptions on highways, impacting deliveries.

For businesses, this season is big—winter can make up nearly a third of yearly FMCG and apparel sales.