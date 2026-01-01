Unusual cold wave boosts sales in North, East India
A sudden cold wave has swept through North and East India, with the IMD warning of chilly days across states like Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and more.
The drop in temperature isn't just about bundling up—it's changing what people are buying.
Why does it matter?
Thanks to the extra-chilly weather since late December 2025, sales of winter essentials like jackets, heaters, skin creams, and health supplements have jumped 10-15%.
Brands like Woodland saw jacket sales rise by 15%, while Vijay Sales reported a 10% boost in heater sales.
The cold snap also strained the power grid as heating demand shot up and caused travel delays and disruptions on highways, impacting deliveries.
For businesses, this season is big—winter can make up nearly a third of yearly FMCG and apparel sales.
Quick takeaway
Unusual winter weather is driving what people buy—and how much energy we use—reminding us just how much daily life can shift with a change in temperature.