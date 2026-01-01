India's next census goes digital (and adds caste data)

What's new this time?

This census is making history by including caste data electronically for the first time since 1931—a major move approved last year.

The main population count starts February 2027 (with special dates for snowbound regions), and everything's running on a budget of ₹11,718 crore.

With India last counted at about 1.21 billion people in 2011, this digital upgrade could change how we understand our country.