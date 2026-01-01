Gujarat's tap water: Connections everywhere, but quality and quantity still lag India Jan 08, 2026

Even though every home in Gujarat now has a tap connection, the water coming out isn't always up to the mark.

Only about 47% of households get safe drinking water—way below the national average of 76%.

And when it comes to how much water people actually receive, just 59% meet the basic daily need, compared to over 80% across India.