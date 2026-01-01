Gujarat's tap water: Connections everywhere, but quality and quantity still lag
Even though every home in Gujarat now has a tap connection, the water coming out isn't always up to the mark.
Only about 47% of households get safe drinking water—way below the national average of 76%.
And when it comes to how much water people actually receive, just 59% meet the basic daily need, compared to over 80% across India.
Some districts are hit harder than others
It's not an even playing field—places like Banaskantha and Dahod have no homes with drinkable tap water at all.
Even bigger cities aren't spared: only about a third of Gandhinagar and less than half of Ahmedabad get safe supplies.
That puts Gujarat near the bottom (30th) on India's Water Quality Index.
Health scares follow poor water supply
This isn't just about stats—bad water is making people sick.
Since late December, over 100 typhoid cases have popped up in Gandhinagar after drainage leaks contaminated the supply.
Officials rushed to fix leaks and disinfect pipes, but similar outbreaks have hit other cities too, especially affecting kids.