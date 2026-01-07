Next Article
Mumbai on high alert after possible ISI-linked terror threat
India
Mumbai is on high alert after reports of a possible terror plot linked to Pakistan's ISI.
Authorities believe explosives may have come from either Kashmir or Maharashtra, so security has been tightened at airports and other sensitive installations across the city.
What's happening on the ground
Mumbai Police are ramping up patrols in busy areas and keeping an eye out for anything suspicious—just to be safe.
This comes right after a deadly blast in Delhi last November, which killed 15 people.
Investigators are still looking into that attack and have already questioned dozens of witnesses across several states.