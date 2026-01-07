NCB seized drugs worth ₹2,000cr in 2025

Major busts and how they did it

Big operations like Operation Crystal Fortress led to the seizure of 328kg of methamphetamine in Delhi, while Operation Ketamelon busted a darknet group and recovered LSD blots, ketamine, and about ₹70 lakh in crypto.

Operation Med Max uncovered an international tramadol ring spanning four continents.

NCB also shut down six illegal labs across several states and froze assets worth nearly ₹97 crore as part of their efforts to cut off drug networks at the source.