NCB seized drugs worth ₹2,000cr in 2025
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had a big year in 2025, seizing nearly 1.34 lakh kg of narcotic drugs valued at almost ₹2,000 crore and destroying another huge batch worth close to ₹3,900 crore.
Their crackdown led to the arrest of 994 traffickers—including 25 foreigners—and pushed up the conviction rate from around 61% to nearly 67%.
Major busts and how they did it
Big operations like Operation Crystal Fortress led to the seizure of 328kg of methamphetamine in Delhi, while Operation Ketamelon busted a darknet group and recovered LSD blots, ketamine, and about ₹70 lakh in crypto.
Operation Med Max uncovered an international tramadol ring spanning four continents.
NCB also shut down six illegal labs across several states and froze assets worth nearly ₹97 crore as part of their efforts to cut off drug networks at the source.