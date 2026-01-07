Delhi ex-weightlifter murders family with poisoned sweets, confesses to police

What led up to the murders—and what's happening now

Singh's career ended early due to injury, and he'd tried several times in recent months to end his life for a life insurance payout.

His father denies money was the main issue, pointing out recent land sales for family needs.

Police are keeping Singh in custody while they investigate further—including looking into whether anyone else was involved or if his wife (who was sent away before the murders) had any role.

Forensics are underway as relatives call for a deeper probe.