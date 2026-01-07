Delhi ex-weightlifter murders family with poisoned sweets, confesses to police
Yashbir Singh, a 25-year-old former state-level weightlifter from Laxmi Nagar, has admitted to killing his mother, sister, and brother.
He mixed dhatura seeds into laddoos and served them as prasad to his religious family—then strangled them after they lost consciousness.
Singh told police he acted after his mother reportedly said that if he intended to die, he should first kill all family members and then face the consequences.
He turned himself in soon after.
What led up to the murders—and what's happening now
Singh's career ended early due to injury, and he'd tried several times in recent months to end his life for a life insurance payout.
His father denies money was the main issue, pointing out recent land sales for family needs.
Police are keeping Singh in custody while they investigate further—including looking into whether anyone else was involved or if his wife (who was sent away before the murders) had any role.
Forensics are underway as relatives call for a deeper probe.