Delhi: Clashes erupt after MCD demolishes structures near mosque

What happened next?

After the demolition, some locals reportedly threw stones and bottles, injuring five policemen.

Police responded with mild tear gas to break up a crowd of around 100-150 people.

Authorities have filed an FIR for rioting and assaulting public servants; five people are detained and more are being questioned as police review CCTV footage.

The area is now sealed off with heavy police presence, while debris is being cleared under control.

Meanwhile, the High Court has asked the mosque committee to respond to a petition challenging the demolition, with a hearing set for April 22.