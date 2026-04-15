Delhi Class 10 pass rate rises to 97.38% from 95.14% India Apr 15, 2026

Delhi just got its CBSE Class 10 results, and the city's pass rate jumped to an impressive 97.38%, up from last year's 95.14%.

Government schools did well, with East and West zones posting over 91%, but government-aided schools stood out even more, hitting 98.06% in the east zone and 96.7% in the west zone.

The results were announced today, April 15.