Delhi Class 10 pass rate rises to 97.38% from 95.14%
Delhi just got its CBSE Class 10 results, and the city's pass rate jumped to an impressive 97.38%, up from last year's 95.14%.
Government schools did well, with East and West zones posting over 91%, but government-aided schools stood out even more, hitting 98.06% in the east zone and 96.7% in the west zone.
The results were announced today, April 15.
Girls outpace boys in Delhi results
Girls outperformed boys again this year: 97.66% of girls passed compared to 96.50% of boys.
West Delhi edged past East Delhi by a hair, but both zones stayed above 97%.
Independent schools recorded 98.19% in the east zone and 97.3% in the west zone, while private schools lagged behind with pass rates below 55%.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gave a shoutout to students for their hard work and thanked teachers and parents for their support.