Delhi CM Gupta announces 100,000 smart streetlights and 50,000 CCTVs
India
Delhi is getting a big safety upgrade: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced the city will add 100,000 smart streetlights and 50,000 new CCTV cameras.
The move, revealed at Daulat Ram College, is all about making public spaces safer for women.
As Gupta put it, "every girl in Delhi should be able to pursue her dreams without fear."
Smart streetlights connect to control hub
These smart streetlights will connect to a central control hub for easy monitoring and quick fixes.
The event also featured a self-defense demo and the launch of "Miss DRC Talent Hunt," encouraging students to build confidence beyond academics.
Gupta stressed that real change means respecting women instead of limiting them.