Delhi CM hands ₹500cr to MCD for sanitation work

A portion of the cash will clear unpaid bills for garbage pickup and help remove waste from neglected areas. Some funds will be used to fix potholes and patch up dusty roads—so hopefully, less mess and smoother rides ahead.

Annual financial assistance for MCD

Delhi will provide regular annual financial assistance of ₹300 crore to the MCD in the coming years to keep up sanitation work.

With this funding, there's hope for cleaner air and better city vibes for everyone.