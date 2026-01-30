Delhi CM hands ₹500cr to MCD for sanitation work
India
Delhi just got a big boost for cleanliness—Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has handed the city's municipal body ₹500 crore to tackle overflowing garbage, broken roads, and all that annoying dust.
This move follows a meeting where officials flagged overdue payments to waste agencies and gaps in trash collection.
Funds will be used to fix potholes
A portion of the cash will clear unpaid bills for garbage pickup and help remove waste from neglected areas.
Some funds will be used to fix potholes and patch up dusty roads—so hopefully, less mess and smoother rides ahead.
Annual financial assistance for MCD
Delhi will provide regular annual financial assistance of ₹300 crore to the MCD in the coming years to keep up sanitation work.
With this funding, there's hope for cleaner air and better city vibes for everyone.