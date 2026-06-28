Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces coaching safety law, closures possible
India
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced that a tough new law is coming soon for coaching centers after recent fires (including the tragic Lucknow incident that killed 15 people) sparked major safety concerns.
Any institute not following strict safety rules could be shut down within a month.
Rekha Gupta urges students to report
Gupta made it clear: "what matters is the lives of the children studying there, their safety and security."
She encouraged students to speak up and report unsafe conditions by email or phone, saying their help is crucial.
Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood also promised a citywide crackdown and stronger rules to keep students safe in these centers.