Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches plan for 1,000 litter pickers
Delhi is stepping up its fight against trash: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just kicked off a plan to deploy 1,000 mechanical litter pickers across all 250 city wards.
With the waste transfer station already inaugurated in Sarita Vihar, the goal is to handle Delhi's nearly 15,000 metric tons of daily waste more efficiently.
Delhi expands processing, recycling and workforce
It's not just about new machines: Delhi's also building waste-to-energy and biogas plants, boosting processing capacity, and giving the MCD extra resources for cleaner streets.
Plus, they're making space for everyone: 35 women are now driving collection vehicles.
The city is also encouraging recycling with Arpan centers for old clothes and special kiosks for religious items, part of a bigger move toward greener, smarter waste management.