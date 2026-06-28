Delhi CM Rekha Gupta suspends 7 officials over vaccine loss
India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has suspended seven officials, including five pharmacists, after a major slip-up in medicine storage meant that over 127,000 vials of anti-rabies vaccines never made it to hospitals.
This move comes after an inquiry into the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) warehouse in Janakpuri found serious cold storage issues sparked by a media report.
CPA probe finds medicine management gaps
The investigation revealed big gaps in how medicines are managed at CPA warehouses, leading to disruptions in Delhi's health care services, especially worrying with rising rabies cases.
Gupta stressed her "zero-tolerance" stance on corruption and negligence, promising strict action against those responsible to keep public health on track.