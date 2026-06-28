Delhi CM Rekha Gupta suspends 7 officials over vaccine loss India Jun 28, 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has suspended seven officials, including five pharmacists, after a major slip-up in medicine storage meant that over 127,000 vials of anti-rabies vaccines never made it to hospitals.

This move comes after an inquiry into the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) warehouse in Janakpuri found serious cold storage issues sparked by a media report.