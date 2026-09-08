Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits AIIMS after Satya Niketan collapse
India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited AIIMS to meet those hurt in the Satya Niketan building collapse, which left seven dead and several others injured.
Seven had died, including two laborers, while one is still recovering; two students are stable and set to go home soon.
Gupta orders Delhi PG hostel audits
Gupta said the government will cover treatment costs for the injured students and assist their families, saying, "Saving the lives of the children is the government's top priority. No shortcomings will be allowed in their treatment."
She has ordered safety audits for all PG hostels across Delhi and immediate demolition of any unsafe buildings nearby.
Construction at the collapse site has stopped, and the building owner has been arrested as officials investigate further.