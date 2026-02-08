Delhi: CM rolls out new safety rules for digging sites
After a 25-year-old biker tragically fell into an open pit in Janakpuri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has rolled out new citywide safety rules for all digging and construction sites.
Departments have just three days to check their sites and report back.
What are the new rules?
All agencies—like PWD, MCD, NDMC, and contractors—must now put up clear warning signs, reflector lights, blinkers, and luminous tape so pits are visible day and night.
Strong barricades must fully block off pits and materials to keep people safe (and the dust down), plus safe walkways for pedestrians and better traffic diversions.
Engineers will be held accountable
Engineers have to inspect sites regularly throughout each project.
If anyone slacks off or ignores these rules, they'll face disciplinary or legal action.
As Gupta put it: "Loss of life due to negligence is unacceptable."
These changes are meant to make sure no one else has to pay the price for someone else's carelessness.