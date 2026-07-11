Delhi colleagues heading to Corbett: 3 killed in Rampur crash
India
A fun work trip turned tragic for a group of Delhi colleagues heading to Corbett National Park when their car crashed on Rampur Road in Uttar Pradesh.
Three team members, Abhishek, 28, Kartik, 32, and Neeraj, 31, lost their lives, while four others were seriously injured.
Car hit parked canter near Kotwali
The accident happened after the car got a tire puncture; while some fixed it and one switched vehicles, the rest fell behind and collided with a parked canter near Kotwali.
Locals rushed to help pull survivors from the wreck, and police quickly cleared the road.
The injured are being treated at Rampur District Hospital and remain in critical condition.