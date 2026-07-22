Delhi consumer Neeraj Dubey wins refund for ₹949 service charge
India
A family night out at House of BOHO in Delhi took a turn when Neeraj Dubey was hit with a ₹949 service charge on his bill.
Even after pointing out that service charges are optional under the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) rules, Dubey said the staff pressured him and his family to pay up.
Forum orders refund, interest and ₹25,000
Dubey paid but later filed a complaint and won.
The consumer forum ordered House of BOHO to refund the ₹949 plus seven% interest and pay ₹25,000 for harassment.
The commission also reminded restaurants they cannot force anyone to pay service charges, echoing recent Delhi High Court and CCPA guidelines.
House of BOHO has three months to comply or face extra penalties.