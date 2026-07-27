Delhi content creator Abhinav Bisht's Instagram suspended after viral reels
India
Abhinav Bisht, a Delhi content creator who became popular during the NEET protests at Jantar Mantar, just had his Instagram account suspended.
His creative protest reels, like blending trending formats with real protest moments, helped him reach more than 635,000 followers.
As his posts went viral, Instagram pulled the plug on his account.
Abhinav Bisht recreated trends, launched account
Bisht's videos stood out, from mimicking "Subway Surfers" while dodging police at the Chalo Sansad march to dancing with protesters to Kishore Kumar tunes.
He even recreated the viral "Who Is" couples' challenge with police officers.
After getting suspended, he shared Instagram's notice (with a 180-day appeal window) and quickly launched a new account on Monday, addressing followers in his first reel.