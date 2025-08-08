Delhi cop chases, shoots burglars on bike for 35 minutes
In Malviya Nagar, Delhi, Constable Kartar Singh spotted three men on a motorcycle who matched recent burglary suspects.
When he tried to stop them, they sped off—kicking off a wild 35-minute chase.
Even after being attacked with iron rods and fracturing his arm, Singh kept going.
He finally rammed their bike near Khel Gaon and, after firing a warning shot, shot one suspect in the leg to stop them escaping.
Burglary suspects in police custody
The trio—Sikander (with 14 past cases), Darshan Singh (three cases), and Vijender—had been targeting locked homes in the early morning hours, stealing over ₹50 lakh worth of valuables.
After the chase, local guards helped Singh catch them. Police recovered stolen goods and housebreaking tools from the scene.
The suspects are now in custody at a hospital as police investigate more possible burglaries linked to them.
Officers praised Singh's courage and teamwork with security guards during the dramatic bust.