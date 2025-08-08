Delhi cop chases, shoots burglars on bike for 35 minutes India Aug 08, 2025

In Malviya Nagar, Delhi, Constable Kartar Singh spotted three men on a motorcycle who matched recent burglary suspects.

When he tried to stop them, they sped off—kicking off a wild 35-minute chase.

Even after being attacked with iron rods and fracturing his arm, Singh kept going.

He finally rammed their bike near Khel Gaon and, after firing a warning shot, shot one suspect in the leg to stop them escaping.