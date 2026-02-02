Delhi cops get LED jackets, UV-protected sunglasses for night duty

The sunglasses come with quick-swap lenses (black, brown, clear) so officers can handle sun, dust, or gloomy days. The lightweight jackets feature lighting modes—steady, blinking, high-beam—that can be spotted from a distance of up to 100 meters and enhance visibility in fog or smog, making night duty less risky.

Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Kumar shared that this move follows what's working in developed countries: "The initiative draws inspiration from similar safety practices adopted in several developed countries, and focuses on safeguarding the long-term eye health and overall safety of traffic personnel, who remain exposed to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays for several hours each day."

If feedback is good, more circles could get the gear. It's part of broader winter safety efforts that also include N95 masks and medical camps for staff.