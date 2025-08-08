Next Article
Delhi couple denied entry to restaurant because woman in saree
A Delhi couple was turned away from a Pitampura restaurant on August 3 because the woman wore traditional Indian clothes.
The incident quickly went viral, sparking conversations about cultural acceptance and dress codes after a video of the man sharing their experience made the rounds online.
Restaurant apologizes, offers discounts for women in Indian wear
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an immediate investigation.
The restaurant apologized, scrapped its dress code rules, and is now offering discounts for women in Indian wear during Rakshabandhan.
Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra called the incident "unacceptable."