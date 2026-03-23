Delhi couple gets court protection from wife's family
India
A newly married couple in Delhi got court protection after the wife's family allegedly threatened them for marrying against their wishes.
The Delhi High Court called marriage an inalienable right and told local police to make sure the couple stays safe.
Court backs couple's right to choose partner
The court made it clear: parents and society cannot control who adults choose to marry.
Backed by past Supreme Court rulings, this decision supports personal freedom, even when families push back hard.
The couple had asked for help because they feared for their lives, and this case is part of a growing trend where courts are standing up for young couples facing family pressure.