Delhi couple on run after hurling racist slurs at women
In Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, three women from Arunachal Pradesh say they faced racist abuse from their neighbors, Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain, after a dispute over debris falling from their rented flat on February 20.
The couple allegedly used slurs like "go and sell momos" and "You work at massage parlors as sex workers for ₹500," and even bragged about political connections while making threats.
Accused booked, investigation underway
Police have filed an FIR against the accused under laws for outraging modesty and promoting enmity by race.
The women are asking for a public apology and say the incident left them mentally harassed, though no one was physically hurt.
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu has promised the absconding couple will be caught soon, while Meghalaya's CM condemned the abuse.
Police said the investigation is underway.