Delhi court acquits 12 men in Musharraf 2020 murder case
India
A Delhi court has acquitted 12 men accused of murdering Musharraf during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
The judge said there just wasn't enough solid proof (eyewitness stories didn't match up, and other evidence fell short) so all charges were dropped.
Witnesses conflicted, electronic evidence weak
Key witnesses, including the victim's wife and daughter, gave conflicting accounts and delayed reporting what happened, which made their statements less reliable.
Phone records only showed the accused were near their homes, not at the crime scene.
Even WhatsApp chats suggesting hateful intent were dismissed since one person had already been convicted for them elsewhere.
Without a clear link to the crime, the court let all 12 walk free.