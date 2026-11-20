Delhi court calls CM Rekha Gupta over attempted office attack
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been called by the court to share her account of an attempted attack at her Civil Lines camp office back in August.
The accused, Rajesh Khimjibhai, reportedly posed as a complainant during a public hearing but was caught by security before anything worse could happen.
He's now facing serious charges, including attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.
Court schedules private in camera testimony
The judge described the incident as a "This prima facie shows that the accused Rajesh has come in a very calculated and well-prepared manner to attack the victim with an intention to kill..."
Another person, Raza, is accused of helping plan the attack and funding Khimjibhai's trip from Rajkot to Delhi. His request to be let off was denied.
The court has set up a private in camera session for Gupta's testimony at 2pm aiming for privacy and tighter control over who attends.