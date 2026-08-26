Delhi court convicts Sukesh Chandrasekhar for impersonating Supreme Court judge
Con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been found guilty by a Delhi court of pretending to be a Supreme Court judge in 2017.
While in custody, he used a police constable's phone to call a judicial officer and tried to secure bail by claiming he was the secretary of a Supreme Court judge, even threatening the officer with career trouble if things did not go his way.
Court orders inquiry into constable Manjeet
The court called Sukesh's act an "absurd theatrical production" and did not hold back on criticizing Delhi Police for their sloppy investigation: they missed recovering the key phone and skipped some important witnesses.
Still, thanks to call records and witness statements, Sukesh was convicted.
The court also ordered more inquiry into Constable Manjeet's role, showing they are not letting loose ends slide.