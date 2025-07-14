Delhi court grants US travel permission to BRS leader
K Kavitha, a prominent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, has been given the green light by a Delhi court to travel to the US from August 16 to September 2—even as she faces serious corruption and money laundering charges linked to the scrapped Delhi liquor policy.
Investigators allege she was part of a group that worked with AAP leaders for illegal benefits worth ₹100 crore.
Kavitha's right to travel can't be denied
The judge said Kavitha's right to travel can't be denied just because of ongoing investigations, especially since she's a public figure and hasn't misused bail before.
The same conditions as her previous travels apply, and there were no signs she tried to dodge legal proceedings earlier.
Kavitha got bail last year
Kavitha got bail from the Supreme Court last year, even though both CBI and ED accuse her of demanding or facilitating massive kickbacks through middlemen.
She continues to deny all charges and stays active in politics while her case moves forward.