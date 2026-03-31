Delhi court imposes ₹20,000 costs over faulty AI petition
India
A Delhi court just imposed costs of ₹20,000 on a litigant for turning in a petition drafted with AI tools, which ended up being confusing and full of errors.
Punam Pandey had filed the application, but the judge found it so poorly written that it wasted the court's time.
Judge Neha Mittal discourages AI reliance
Judge Neha Mittal said the penalty was meant to discourage people from relying too much on AI for legal work.
This move follows warnings from the Supreme Court about fake case law showing up in AI-generated legal drafts.
The message is clear: using tech is fine, but you still need to get the basics right.