Delhi court issues NBW for Dhruv Rathee over 2018 defamation
A Delhi court has put out a nonbailable warrant for YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over a 2018 defamation case.
It all started with a video Rathee posted back in 2018, where he accused BJP IT cell members of offering a bribe to Vikas Sanskrityayan, who then filed the complaint.
Kejriwal admitted sharing video mistake
The case grabbed extra attention when former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shared the video online (he later admitted that was a mistake).
Despite that, Rathee stayed in the legal spotlight as the original creator.