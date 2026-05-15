Delhi court orders OpIndia remove extortion allegations against Swati Chaturvedi
India
A Delhi court just told OpIndia to remove two old articles about journalist Swati Chaturvedi.
The judge said the pieces could seriously harm her professional reputation while her defamation case is still ongoing.
The articles, published nearly six years ago, accused Chaturvedi of "running extortion rackets."
Court rejects OpIndia free speech claim
Judge Meenu Kaushik made it clear that protecting a journalist's reputation matters a lot.
Even though OpIndia argued that taking down the stories would hurt its free speech rights, the court disagreed and said OpIndia can still defend itself during the trial.