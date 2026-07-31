Delhi court orders preservation of CCTV from July 20 protest
India
A Delhi court just told police to preserve CCTV footage of the alleged incident at the July 20 protest near Parliament, where things reportedly got heated.
The judge wants the footage kept safe and a report on it by August, just to make sure nothing important gets lost.
Abhijit Anand seeks FIR against officers
This move follows a plea from advocate Abhijit Anand and his NGO, who want an FIR filed against top cops and paramilitary officers for allegedly using excessive force on unarmed student protesters.
The petition says students were assaulted by security forces in riot gear, even though police insist they acted professionally.
The next hearing is set for August 18.