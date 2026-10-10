Delhi court rejects Ratna Singh's confinement claim on October 10
A Delhi court has rejected Ratna Singh's claim that police wrongfully confined her outside her Jangpura home during protests on October 10, 2026.
Singh, who heads the Cockroach Janta Party's legal wing, said she felt threatened after police cracked down on demonstrations against the chief election commissioner over alleged voter roll issues.
But the court found her complaint incomplete and lacking key details.
Delhi court dismissed Singh's FIR request
The judge pointed out that Singh didn't include an affidavit or name any specific officers involved, both things needed for the case to move forward.
Without these basics, the court said it couldn't even figure out who should be held responsible or get official reports from higher-ups.
Since there was no evidence or eyewitness support for her claims, her request for registration of an FIR was dismissed too.